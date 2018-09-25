SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — Police said a man is facing charges after they said a dice game led to the shooting death of a Spanish Lake teen.

Anthony C. Hykes, 18, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Melvon Smith.

Charging documents said Hykes and Smith were playing dice when they started arguing. Police said the argument turned physical, and when Smith grabbed Hykes, Hykes pulled out a gun and shot Smith in the back of the head.

Police said Hykes ran off and threw the gun into a nearby sewer.

