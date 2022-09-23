Police respond to domestic incident, discover deadly fire in Troy, Illinois

After firefighters put out the fire, they found 69-year-old Susanne Tomlinson dead inside.

TROY, Ill. — Troy police and firefighters are investigating a fire that left a woman dead Thursday afternoon.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said 69-year-old Susanne Tomlinson was found dead inside her home on Wood Thrush Street after firefighters put out a fire at the home.

According to the Troy Police Department, officers were called to the home at about 2:25 p.m. Thursday for a domestic disturbance at the home. When they arrived, they found the home on fire.

Multiple fire departments worked to put out the fire and successfully suppressed the fire by about 5 p.m. While searching the home, they found Tomlinson. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire.

Nonn said an autopsy was scheduled to determine Tomlinson's cause of death.

The incident is under investigation by the Troy Police Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Resources for those experiencing domestic violence

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003. You can also text that number from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, free of charge.

Alternatives to Living In Violent Environments also has a crisis line at 314-993-2777, and they have a number for Franklin County at 800-941-9144.