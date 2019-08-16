ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was arrested late Thursday night after police say he got in a rollover crash, carjacked a bystander who tried to help him and then got in a second rollover crash in the stolen car on Interstate 44.

A warrant was obtained Friday against Anthony R. Tisdale, 24, of Villa Ridge, on charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

The Sunset Hills Police Department said that at about 11 p.m. its officers were dispatched to a rollover crash on the ramp from southbound Interstate 270 leading onto westbound Interstate 44.

When police arrived, they found out that the driver in the crash had pointed a gun at a good Samaritan who had stopped to help him and stole the victim's car.

The suspect drove down westbound Interstate 44, where he was in a second rollover crash near Antire Road. An officer with the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Tisdale at the scene on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Police said he was injured in the crashes and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he was arrested by a Sunset Hills police officer.

The victim who was carjacked was not hurt.

Tisdale's bond is set at $100,000.

