'Thankful no one was hurt': Woman steals ambulance outside Alamo Drafthouse St. Louis Saturday night

ST. LOUIS — On Saturday, a 37-year-old woman stole an ambulance vehicle outside Alamo Drafthouse St. Louis after she ran away from medics who were called to help her.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and St. Louis Fire Department, St. Louis EMS Medic Unit 31 responded to a call regarding a 37-year-old woman suffering from mental health issues at about 11:30 Saturday night outside Alamo Drafthouse St. Louis in Midtown.

When EMS arrived, a medic tried to ask the woman questions, but she did not answer and then ran off, according to fire and police authorities. She eventually ran to a nearby ambulance that was still running, got in and drove off.

Police said the woman was caught by the Sauget Police Department and taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Police did not provide the identity of the woman and she has not been charged.

Sauget Police Chief James Jones told 5 On Your Side that the woman eventually unlocked the door to the ambulance after initially locking herself inside because police broke a window to get inside and stop her.

The ambulance was recovered, and a unit supervisor picked the vehicle from Sauget the same night, Jones said.

St. Louis Fire Department Chief Dennis Jenkerson said he was thankful no one was hurt and he’s grateful for Sauget police’s help in getting the unit back.

Ambulance vehicles are all tracked using GPS, which allows police and fire authorities to never lose track of where it is.

The investigation is ongoing.