ST. LOUIS — No one was hurt after police fired shots while responding to a domestic disturbance in the Bevo neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Ellenwood Avenue and Morganford Road for a domestic disturbance call. While officers were responding to the call, they heard a gunshot and took cover.

Officers heard another gunshot and realized it was coming from a car parked across the street.

A 30-year-old officer returned fire.

No one was shot or hurt in the incident. Two people who were in the car were detained.

The investigation revealed that the driver of the car, a 37-year-old man, was the one who fired shots at the officers.

He was taken into custody without incident.