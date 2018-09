BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Police and firefighters are investigating after two cars were damaged in a fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at an apartment complex on Hillside Lane in Belleville at around 6:30. Firefighters said a set fire to one car spread to another on the parking lot before they put it out.

Fire investigators said they considered the fire suspicious and have turned over all the evidence they found to the police.

