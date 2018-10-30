EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Police and first responders had a chance to say their goodbyes to their colleague and friend. On Tuesday, Illinois and St. Louis Police Departments lined up in downtown St. Louis for a procession in honor of Washington Park Auxiliary Police Officer Ricardo Davis.

Davis and a couple of other police officers were trying to pull two people over in Washington Park Saturday night. But, the driver sped up and led Davi, and his colleagues on a chase down Interstate-64 westbound. In an attempt to reach the two suspects, Davis jumped over several concrete barriers. One of those barriers, though, had a 50-foot drop.

"He has a history of police officers in his family," said Washington Park Police Chief, Allen Bonds. "And he's always wanted to be a police officer, and that's what he loved to do. And it was his passion every day."

The procession started on Clark Ave and ended in front of the Officer Mortuary in East St. Louis, where Davis' funeral will be held Sunday.

"He's not what you would expect an officer to be," said Davis' first cousin, Lakeisha Adams. "His greatest weapon was never his sidearm, it was always his conversation. He would try to talk an individual out of making a bad decision."

Two 19-year-old men were charged Tuesday. Chaun'tuan Gillespie and Valention Miller are both charged with involuntary manslaughter.

