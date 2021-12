The crash happened on the main runway of the small airport in Chesterfield.

ST. LOUIS — Emergency crews responded to a helicopter crash at an airport in Chesterfield Thursday.

The St. Louis County Police Department helicopter made an emergency landing on the main runway of the Spirit of St. Louis Airport at about 1 p.m.

The pilots are OK, police said. There was minor damage to the helicopter.

The airport is owned by St. Louis County.