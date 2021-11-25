Police need help identifying people linked to violent crimes in three states

Caseyville police say they are connected to an armed robbery that happened Saturday.

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for information that may lead to the arrest of three people who were linked to an armed robbery in the Metro East and violent crimes in three other states.

Caseyville police posted images on Facebook of two women and a man who were connected to the armed robbery of a Motel 6 in Caseyville Saturday. Police learned the suspects may be from Harris County, Texas.

Police believe they could be anywhere by now.

The women have the same tattoo on their left outer forearms.

Anyone with information can contact the police at (618) 344-2151, extension 142 or by email at Tips@caseyville.org. Anonymous tips are accepted.