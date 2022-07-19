Police identify man killed in head-on crash on Broadway Sunday afternoon

Police identified the man killed in the crash as Trayvon Stockard, a 25-year-old that lived about a mile away from the scene of the crash.

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified the man killed in a head-on crash in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

On Tuesday, police identified the man killed in the crash as Trayvon Stockard, a 25-year-old that lived about a mile away from the scene of the crash.

Police said Stockard was driving his 2014 Nissan Versa north on North Broadway near Switzer Avenue at around 3 p.m. Police said the car crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into a 1993 Ford F-150 head-on.

The driver of the F-150 was listed in stable condition at an area hospital. Stockard was also taken to the hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries a short time later.