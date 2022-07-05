Police identify St. Louis County man killed in house fire

On Tuesday, he was identified as 67-year-old Theodis Wise.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department identified the victim of a deadly Friday night house fire in Castle Point, Missouri.

Police said the fire was reported at around 11:40 p.m. on July 1 at a home on the 10000 block of Count Drive. Officers and firefighters arrived at the home to find it partially engulfed in flames.

After firefighters put out the fire, first responders were able to find a man unresponsive in a bathroom in the back of the house. He was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later.

On Tuesday, he was identified as 67-year-old Theodis Wise. According to police, he lived on Riverview Boulevard in St. Louis.