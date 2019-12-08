FLORISSANT, Mo. – Police in Florissant are looking for a man they believed is armed.

He was last seen in the 300 block of De Smet Drive. Police said he is wanted by several jurisdictions but have not provided any other details.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

RELATED: St. Louis County police car involved in accident in north city

RELATED: 2 teens killed in Lincoln County accident, 3 others hospitalized

RELATED: Investigation underway after report of shots fired at a St. Louis officer Monday morning

RELATED: Robber with semi-automatic handgun climbs through McDonald’s drive-thru window

RELATED: Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis

RELATED: 2 in critical condition after being chased, shot at on Interstate 70