ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a woman’s death in the Greater Ville neighborhood as suspicious.

Crews responded to a home in the 1800 block of Dick Gregory Place at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The 25-year-old woman was found lying on the floor next to her bed, St. Louis Metropolitan Police said. She was lifeless—unconscious and not breathing. Emergency crews pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police classified her death as suspicious. The investigation is still underway.

