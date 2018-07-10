ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating two Sunday morning shootings in the City of St. Louis that left three people injured.

The first shooting occurred in north St. Louis around 10:45 a.m. Officers found two women shot in the 900 block of Manhattan Place. Both were shot in the arm and they were conscious and breathing when police arrived. No other details have been provided.

An hour later, police responded to a shooting near Gravois Park in the 3500 block of Nebraska Avenue. Officers located a teenage boy who had been shot in the leg. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived. Police have not provided any other details.

