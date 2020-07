Police said the man had a possible gunshot wound to the head

ST. LOUIS — Police and rescue crews pulled a body out of the River Des Peres drainage canal Friday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a man's body was found with a possible gunshot wound to the head in the River Des Peres between Chippewa and Gravois around 8:30 p.m.

The homicide unit has been requested.

A 5 On Your Side photographer was on scene and saw the body pulled from the water.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.