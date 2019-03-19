EAST ST LOUIS, Ill. — SIU Edwardsville campus police are investigating after a report of a teacher with the school's youth program at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center putting a naked child into a closet as punishment.

According to the campus police activity log, they were called to the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center in East St. Louis at around 12:45 Thursday afternoon for the child abuse report. According to the log, the report was for "a teacher putting a naked child in a closet for disciplinary actions."

The Jackie Joyner Kersee Center is the home to one of the university's Head Start Programs. The programs provide care and education for children between the ages of 3 and 5.

The report did not provide more information.

5 On Your Side has reached out to SIUE and the campus police for more information but have not heard back.