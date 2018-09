ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was found on the parking lot of the Walmart in South St. Louis County Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the parking lot on the 3200 block of Telegraph at around 10:20, where a person was suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was available at the time of this writing.

