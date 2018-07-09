ST. LOUIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway into an apparent murder-suicide in south St. Louis County.

Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Reed Avenue for a shooting around 1:40 p.m. for a shooting. Once on scene, a woman was found on the front porch with a gunshot wound and a man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound.

Both were pronounced dead. Officers recovered a gun from the scene. The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

The man and the woman have not been identified.

