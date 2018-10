O'FALLON, Mo. — Police are investigating after a baby died Thursday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., the O’Fallon Police Department was called to a day care center in the 200 block of McDonald Lane for a baby who was not breathing.

The baby was taken to an area hospital where it was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

© 2018 KSDK