CREVE COEUR - Police are investigating another carjacking in St. Louis, this time outside of a Jewish Community Center.

Police say a woman was approached by a man with a gun around 6:30 this morning outside of the Jewish Community Center on Millstone Campus Drive. The man demanded her vehicle and then fled the scene.

The woman was not harmed.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation.

