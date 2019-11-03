ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a woman was carjacked Sunday night in St. Louis’ Franz Park neighborhood.

A 24-year-old woman told police she pulled into a parking lot in the 7100 block of Manchester Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when she was approached by a man wearing all black with a gun.

The suspect made her get out of her car. There was a second suspect driving a Jeep Liberty or Compass who followed the first suspect on Manchester Avenue.

The woman’s car was recovered, but police have not said where it was found. Both suspects are still on the loose.