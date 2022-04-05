Police investigating deadly crash in south St. Louis

The spokeswoman confirmed that it was a deadly crash, but did not provide any other information.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation of a deadly crash that happened just inside the city limits near the city-county border in south St. Louis.

A spokeswoman from the St. Louis County Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of River City Casino Boulevard and South Broadway. The spokeswoman said the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department would be handling the investigation because it happened just inside the city limits.

A St. Louis County police spokesperson on the scene said a St. Louis County police officer was involved in the crash but did not say how. No St. Louis County police vehicles appeared to be damaged in the crash.

Video from the scene showed a car in the trees off the side of the road. The intersection was blocked off by police vehicles and caution tape while officers investigated.

A red sedan with severe front-end damage was also in the middle of the road nearby.