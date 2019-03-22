ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Fire crews responded to a fire at Kutis Funeral Home early Friday morning and police have taken over the investigation.

Around 4:30 a.m., crews from the Lemay and Rock Community fire departments responded to the call at the funeral home on Lemay Ferry Road.

When crews arrived, they found the roof of the home was on fire. They said the fire was small and was put out quickly. No one was injured.

Lemay Ferry Road is closed in the area while police investigate the cause of the fire.