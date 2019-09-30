LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Fires along Interstate 70 closed the highway for about 30 minutes Monday afternoon, and police are now investigating the fires as suspicious.

Lake St. Louis police said the fires spanned from Bryan Road to Highway A from about 2:30 to 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call the Lake Saint Louis Police Department at 636-625-8018 with that information.

