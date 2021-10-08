Police investigating if 'partial human remains' were found in north St. Louis County

The location is near Coldwater Creek in Florissant.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Police are investigating if partial human remains were found in Florissant Friday afternoon.

The North County Precinct of the St. Louis County Police Department received a call at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Police responded to investigate "found property" in the 6700 block of Finchdale Court.

Police said it is "possible the found property is partial human remains."

Other details include who made the discovery and where it was made were not immediately available from police.

