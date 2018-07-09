ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating the death of a man after he was found shot in the parking lot of a Walmart in south St. Louis County Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the parking lot on the 3200 block of Telegraph at around 10:20, where a person was suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a car. The man in his 20s was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man has not been identified.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. Police do not currently know if the victim and possible suspects knew each other.

