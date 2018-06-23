RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. - A man was stabbed at the St. Louis Galleria Saturday morning.

The Richmond Heights Police Department confirmed the stabbing happened in the Foot Action store inside the Galleria.

Two customers were involved in a verbal altercation that then turned into violence.

One suspect stabbed the victim in the leg and then fled with two companions.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Police are currently working to learn more about the incident.

Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the Galleria for reports of a fight. Officers took three adults and five juveniles into custody.

Police said all eight are facing peace disturbance charges and one individual is also facing a weapons violation charge.

No injuries were reported.

