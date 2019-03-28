ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating after a woman's body was found in a lake at an old south St. Louis County quarry Thursday afternoon.

At around 12:30, police said they were called to the 3900 block of Paule Avenue to investigate. Police said the body was found in the water of the quarry in the area.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Person bureau are investigating. The Mehlville and Lemay Fire Departments and the Missouri State Highway Patrol helped pull the body from the water.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.