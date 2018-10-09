ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a north county home Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Dukeland Drive for a call to check welfare. Once inside, officers found a woman in her late 50s dead. She suffered from an apparent physical injury.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives updates.

© 2018 KSDK