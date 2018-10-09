ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a north county home Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Dukeland Drive for a call to check welfare. Once inside, officers found a woman in her late 50s dead. She suffered from an apparent physical injury.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives updates.

© 2018 KSDK