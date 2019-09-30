FLORISSANT, Mo. — Police officers are investigating a possible crime scene in a wooded area along a busy stretch of Lindbergh, according to an official with the Florissant Police Department.

Officers are searching a creek behind the Dierbergs located at 222 N. Lindbergh Boulevard. They did not find anything in their first search of the creek and nearby area, police confirmed with 5 On Your Side. Additional sonar equipment will be used soon to further examine the bottom of the creek, which is about 8 feet deep.

Law enforcement officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Marine division, Pattonville Fire District and Florissant Valley Fire Protection District also are on the scene helping with the investigation.

The investigation is very early on. The Florissant Police Department did not have any further information to release.

This story will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

