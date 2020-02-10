St. Louis County police issue endangered person advisory

He is described as 5-foot 11-inches tall, 250 pounds, bald/blonde hair, with blue eyes

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a St. Louis man on Thursday.

Brian Goldman, 51, of St. Louis was last seen on Thursday morning at his home on Larkwood Drive.

Police say that he left the house without his cell phone, wallet, medication or letting his family members know he was leaving. Police also say he has a history of self-harm and has not driven a vehicle since February.

He is described as 5-foot 11-inches tall, 250 pounds, bald/blonde hair, with blue eyes, wearing an unknown color shirt and shorts.