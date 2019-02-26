O’FALLON, Mo. – What started as a domestic situation in O’Fallon has caused a large police presence.

According to police, the suspected aggressor is on the loose. SWAT was called in to see if he is in the house or not. When they arrived on the scene, an officer saw an armed person near the entrance of the house. The incident is in a trailer in Mark Twain Trailer Park off Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Police said residents off Mark Twain should meet at O’Fallon Christian Church to meet any bus riders from Fort Zumwalt.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.