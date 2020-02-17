ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for an endangered south St. Louis County man who left his south St. Louis County home on foot Sunday evening after an argument with his father.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Victor Hamilton II was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. after he left his home on the 100 block of East Cartwright Avenue in Lemay. He didn't tell anyone where he was going.

Hamilton, 25, has Down syndrome. Police said he didn't have a phone or a car when he was last seen, and he's unfamiliar with the area.

He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 250 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing a camouflage green jacket, blue shirt and blue jeans.



Anyone who has seen Hamilton should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.



