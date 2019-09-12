HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Police are looking for a 24-year-old woman last seen leaving her Hazelwood apartment Saturday night.

Police are looking for Shannon Rennee Robinson, who also goes by Shayda, who was last seen leaving the Chez Paree apartment complex at around 5:30 Saturday with an unknown man in an unknown car.

She was reported missing by family members.

Police said she is 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds. She was wearing a red hoodie, camouflage pants and black boots the last time she was seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

