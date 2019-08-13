SALINE COUNTY, Ill. — Police are looking for a missing 64-year-old man they said might be in danger after going missing from Saline County, Illinois.

In a missing person report, police said 64-year-old Wendell A. Williams was last seen leaving Durham Road Lot 21 at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 10. Police said he was driving a Black 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Illinois license plate, V126701.

Police think he was in Gallatin County on Aug. 11 but has not been found.

Police said he is about 6-foot tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said they have reason to think he is in danger, but did not say why.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saline County Sheriff's Office at (618) 252-8661, or contact 911.