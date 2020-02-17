ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are looking for a missing 33-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since late Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to check on 33-year-old Hope Robinson on the 6600 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard just before 11 a.m. When they arrived, she ran off and police have not been able to find her.

They said she is about 5-foot tall and 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red Columbia jacket and red pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or dial 911.