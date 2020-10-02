CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for a 60-year-old man from Cuba, Missouri, who hasn't been seen since Tuesday.

According to a release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Robert Brand left a home in Cuba on Feb. 4 and has not been seen or heard from since. Police said he did not take his car or cell phone.

Police said he is 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crawford County Dispatch at 573-775-4911 or send them a message on Facebook.