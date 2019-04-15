SULLIVAN, Mo. — Police are looking for a missing 69-year-old woman who went missing from her Sullivan, Missouri, apartment Thursday.

Police said Betty Alexander left her apartment on South Center Street Thursday and has not been seen or heard from since.

The missing person report said Alexander is 5-foot-2 and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She suffers from dementia and does not have her medication with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Sullivan Police Department at 573-468-8001.