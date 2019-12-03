CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for an 82-year-old with dementia after he went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Louis O'Brien was heading to the Chesterfield Valley in his cream-colored 2011 Buick Enclave from his home on Greenleaf Valley Drive. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Police said he is about 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds. He was wearing a red pullover, cream-colored jacket, khaki pants and cream-colored tennis shoes. He suffers from dementia and is hearing impaired.

His car has Missouri license plate number PE2A1C.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.