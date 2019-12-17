NORMANDY, Mo. — Police are looking for an 85-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Monday morning.

Police said Clarence E. Young was last seen near North Hills Drive and Forest View Drive in Normandy at around 9 a.m. but has not been seen since.

The missing person report said Young drives a dark gray, 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK 350 with vanity Missouri License Plate CEY. Young has been found in Illinois in the past.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Normandy Police Department at 314-565-0586.