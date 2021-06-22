Police looking for missing 9-year-old boy with autism

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Breckenridge Hills Police Department at 314-426-1214

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police in Breckenridge Hills are looking for a missing 9-year-old boy with autism after he left his home and didn't come back Tuesday evening.

Police said 9-year-old Montez Smith walked out of his family's home on the 3000 block of Coles Avenue at around 5:30 and has not been seen since. Police said he was heading north when he left the home.

The missing person report said Smith is about 3-foot-1 and 65 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray Nike shirt, aqua blue shorts and Spiderman shoes.