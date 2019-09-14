MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — Police are asking for help finding 14-year-old Kirsten Dycus from Belleville, who hasn't been seen since early Thursday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department said Kirsten left her grandmother's house in the 600 block of Frederick in Edwardsville at around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

She is five-foot, six-inches tall and has blond hair and blue eyes. She was wearing black pants, a dark gray shirt that says 'Edwardsville Wrestling' and white Nike sneakers.

She has not been seen or heard from since. Kirsten took her grandmother's cell phone, but it was later found abandoned with no information on it.

Police said Kirsten is depressed and has bipolar disorder and did not take her medication with her.

Anybody with information should call the Madison County Sheriff Department’s anonymous tip line 618-296-3000 or call 911.

