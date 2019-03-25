CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Police are looking for a missing Chesterfield woman with a serious medical condition.

Police said Carolyn Ann Evans, 76, has not been seen since she spoke with a family member Saturday.

Police said she went missing from her home on the 1100 block of Matador Drive in Chesterfield at around noon and may be driving in her black 2002 Ford Explorer with Missouri plates MA0E9V.

Police said she is about 5-foot-6 and 175 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.