TROY, Mo. — Police are looking for a missing Troy, Missouri, woman who hasn't been seen since Jan. 18.

Police said someone called them to check on 52-year-old Stephani J. Johnson on Jan. 23 because they hadn't seen her in 12 days. When police talked to Johnson's husband, he told police he hadn't seen her since Jan. 18 but didn't report her missing.

Police said Johnson is 5-foot-8 and 170 with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said she drives a 2008 GMC Yukon Denali XL with Missouri plates MP6S3H.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 636-528-8546, x3233.