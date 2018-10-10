PARK HILLS, Mo. — Police are looking for a missing teenager who ran away from home and may be traveling with a sex offender.

Police said 15-year-old Zelda Turner ran away from her home in Park Hills on Oct. 5 and has not been seen since. Police think she is with 27-year-old Aaron Bruce, who is a registered sex offender.

Police said Turner is about 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a red hoodie, white shorts and white tennis shoes when she left home.

Police believe they are traveling to Marquette County, Michigan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Park Hills Police Department at 573-431-3131.

