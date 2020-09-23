Police looking for missing St. Charles County man with dementia

A missing person report said Willie Terry left a home on Precious Stone Drive at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and hasn't been seen since

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County police are looking for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia who hasn't been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

According to a missing person report, Willie Terry left a home on Precious Stone Drive at around 2:30 p.m., saying he was going to work. He has been retired for more than 20 years, but his previous place of employment was Boeing in Hazelwood.

The missing person report said he was driving a black 2002 Buick Park Avenue with Missouri license plates SB4A9B.

Police said Terry us about 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.