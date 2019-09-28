ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police have issued a missing person advisory for 88-year-old Dean M. Lairmore.

The St. Louis County Police Department said he has health conditions that require immediate medical attention. He was last seen driving a 2014 dark silver Dodge Journey in the 1300 block of Clairmont Lane in St. Charles.

He was wearing blue pants, a blue plaid short-sleeve shirt and suspenders.

Anyone who has seen him should call 911 or St. Charles police at 636-949-3000, ext. 1818.

