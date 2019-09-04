ST CHARLES, Mo. — Police in St. Charles are looking for a man they said hasn't been heard from since Saturday.

Police said 33-year-old Stephen Slattery was last seen at a home on Cunningham Avenue on Thursday. His family heard from him on the phone on Saturday, but he's been missing ever since.

Family members said he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia that requires daily medication that he does not have with him. He also does not have his wallet, keys or cell phone.

Police said he is 6-foot and 280 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.