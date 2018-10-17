ST. CHARLES — Police are looking for a 61-year-old woman with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety and depression who went missing Sunday afternoon.

Police said Christine Bray walked away from her home on 1205 Trails of Sunbrook in St. Charles at around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police said she is about 5-foot-9 and 340 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black, V-neck T-shirt with a pink collar, black leggings and black and pink shoes. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at 314-713-1703.

