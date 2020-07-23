Police looking for missing St. Clair County woman with medical condition, 11-month-old

Police said the woman's health condition 'places them both in danger' but did not specify what the condition was

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — Police are looking for a 32-year-old woman and an 11-month-old girl police said were in danger due to the woman's medical condition.

According to a missing person report, Aymee Lewis left a home on Thunderbold Drive at Scott Air Force Base with 11-month-old Vivien Lewis around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Aymee was wearing a maroon tank top and paisley shorts when she left the home in a 2017 Ford Edge SUV with Illinois License plate, 3DW7469. Vivien was wearing a white onesie with ducks on it.

Police said Aymee is about 5-foot-2 and 135 pounds with brown hair. The missing person report did not specify what her medical condition was. Vivien is about 21-inches tall and 25 pounds. She has a red spot on the back left side of her head.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department at 618-975-8022 or contact 911.